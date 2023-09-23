New Jersey Celebrates First-Ever ‘Bruce Springsteen Day’ to Mark His 74th Birthday

Bruce Springsteen In Concert - East Rutherford, NJ - Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Today, September 23, marks Bruce Springsteen’s 74th birthday, and with it the inaugural “Bruce Springsteen Day” in the state of New Jersey.

Back in April, Gov. Phil Murphy announced plans to designate September 23 as the official “Bruce Springsteen Day” to celebrate “the voice of the Garden State.”

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognizable, iconic and influential musicians — and New Jerseyans — of all time,” Gov. Murphy said at the time. “It is important that we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making the Archives and Center for American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers.”

It's Bruce Springsteen day in New Jersey! (And let's face it, everywhere.) Happy Birthday Bruce! pic.twitter.com/6NfNM6dnKL — Bruce Springsteen! (Blogness) (@blogness) September 23, 2023

Murphy continued, “We thank him for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values. I am both honored and proud to declare his birthday Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey.”

Over on X/Twitter, Murphy has spent Saturday morning retweeting accounts wishing Springsteen a happy birthday.

The E Street Band singer was scheduled to be enjoying his birthday on the road this year on his 2023 stadium tour; however, due to a bout with peptic ulcers, Springsteen postponed all September shows, with the tour set to resume in early November with its Canadian leg.

Springsteen’s own account acknowledged his “Day,” tweeting, “Not only is it Bruce Springsteen Day in N.J., but this year, Bruce’s birthday also coincides with the last day of summer. As the season’s last warm breeze blows down E Street, here’s one to play it out. Happy Birthday, Bruce!”

