Jerry Springer says Trump 'took my show and brought it to the White House'

Jerry Springer’s new daytime show, Judge Jerry, sees the famed talk show host preside over a courtroom where he rules on a range of legal disputes. To promote the show’s Monday premiere, Springer stopped by BUILD Series, where he delivered his blistering verdict on another notorious TV personality: Donald Trump.

“The thing that annoys me about Trump is that he took my show [The Jerry Springer Show] and brought it to the White House,” the 75-year-old said of today’s heated political climate and reality show-style antics. “I’m annoyed. I should get paid for that, shouldn’t I? Hey, get your own show!”

Springer, a former politician who briefly served as mayor of Cincinnati in addition to unsuccessful bids for Congress and the Senate, added that he’d “vote for a ham sandwich” over Trump.

The self-proclaimed “very liberal” TV star said he’s “satisfied” with the Democratic presidential candidates, singling out Sen. Kamala Harris in particular. The bigger issue, he noted, was for the Democratic Party to keep the focus on Trump’s weaknesses in 2020.

“From a pure political point of view, I think we have to be a little careful,” Springer said. “I think as long as Trump is the issue, the Democrats can win. But if we pick a candidate who all of a sudden takes the spotlight off of Trump and ‘is this person too far left?’ and suddenly the debate moves in that direction, then I think we could lose the election again.”

He added that, as an older man, however, it was time to let younger voters have more say in who governs.

And while his ‘90s talk show has been blamed for shining a spotlight on bad behavior and giving rise to the reality TV that dominates screens today, Springer insists that it’s not that simple.

“The culture has not changed, the behavior is the same,” he said. “A thousand years ago people gathered in the marketplace, in the town square, and they would all chat about what their neighbors were doing, who did what, what the gossip is, what the scandal is ... Everything that has ever been on my show is already in the Bible, is already in Shakespeare, is already in great literature. Everything.

“What has changed in the last 50, 60, 70 years is technology,” he continued. “With technology, the neighborhood has become the planet Earth. So we talk more about what the Kardashians are doing than the people down the block ... The behavior hasn’t changed. It’s just that we’re announcing it to the world.”

