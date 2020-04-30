Jerry Seinfeld Weighs ‘Sucks’ and ‘Great’ in ’23 Hours to Kill’ Trailer





Jerry Seinfeld examines the proximity of “sucks” and “great” in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix special 23 Hours to Kill, the comedian’s first stand-up special of original material in 22 years.

“All things we do to convince ourselves our lives don’t suck. And I know that because I know everyone’s life sucks. Your life sucks, my life sucks too,” Seinfeld said. “Perhaps not quite as much.”

Seinfeld added, “Never feel bad that your life sucks. The greatest lesson you can learn in life: ‘Sucks and great are pretty close.'”

Recorded during one of Seinfeld’s sets at New York’s Beacon Theater, the hour-long special marks the comedian’s first new stand-up special since 1998’s I’m Telling You for the Last Time; in 2017, Seinfeld released Jerry Before Seinfeld, which focused on the comedian revisiting material he wrote in his early days of stand-up.

Netflix added of 23 Hours to Kill, which premieres May 5th, “Jerry Seinfeld takes the stage in New York and tackles talking vs. texting, bad buffets vs. so-called ‘great’ restaurants and the magic of Pop Tarts.”

