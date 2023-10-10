Jerry Seinfeld Says ‘Something Is Going to Happen’ With That Infamous ‘Seinfeld’ Finale

Jerry Seinfeld is scheming to do… something related to the infamous/famous Seinfeld finale, which aired 25 years ago.

In a short video clip circulating online, Seinfeld was asked at a recent stand-up show if he liked the Seinfeld finale. In response, the comedian said he had “a little secret” about the finale, adding: “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

Jerry Seinfeld hinted that something is in the works regarding the ending of Seinfeld. Larry David is involved. This video was taken at his Boston show at the Wang Theater on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/OW0wGPT4gl — Kevin Rozell (@Zellyanks) October 9, 2023

While the Seinfeld finale was one of the most-watched episodes of television ever, with 76 million viewers, it’s long been divisive among fans and critics (Rolling Stone labeled it among the worst TV finales in 2015). In the episode Jerry, George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards) are put on trial and eventually imprisoned for being generally terrible human beings. To really hammer home the point, the finale featured an array of previous characters returning to air their grievances against the four.

Seinfeld himself has expressed some misgivings about the episode over the years, like at the 2017 New Yorker festival, where he said, “I sometimes think we really shouldn’t have done it. There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy.”

David, for his part, has acknowledged the criticism while also remaining more partial to the episode. In a 2014 interview, David said he wanted an ending that wasn’t mushy or emotional like Cheers. “Let me toot my own horn for a second: I thought it was clever to bring back all those characters in a courtroom and testify against [the four] for what they did, and then show those clips,” David said.

