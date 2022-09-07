Jerry Seinfeld stars in new fashion campaign that's earning raves from Gwyneth Paltrow, Rachel Zoe

Jerry Seinfeld models Kith's fall line. (Photo: Mark Seliger for Kith)

Jerry Seinfeld has swapped out his usual duds — not that there was anything wrong with them — for some more elevated ones, as he models some of the brand Kith's fall fashions.

While the baseball caps and casual jackets for which the 68-year-old comedian is known for are still there, he's added some colorful prints and a thoughtful expression in photographer Mark Seliger's new shots.

The Seinfeld alum and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee host didn't stray too far into unfamiliar territory, though. As he's been known to do, he wore a hat with the logo of his beloved New York Mets baseball team and some Queens College gear.

In the caption, Seinfeld said he was "honored" to be part of the collection, which will benefit the City University of New York and its Queens College, which he attended in the '70s. "Shooting these pics with [designer] Ronnie [Feig] and my friend @markseliger was just plain fun all day," he added.

While Seinfeld isn't known for his modeling, he was showered with compliments on social media. His wife Jessica Seinfeld left a flame emoji, while his friend Gwyneth Paltrow, who's known for her style and Goop-y tastes, commented, "#hotjerry." (When Seinfeld's wife posted on her own page, Paltrow added, "This is good.") Former late night host Craig Kilborn noted Seinfeld's varying expressions, while Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove declared the photos, "so awesome!" Stylist Rachel Zoe said she was "OBSESSED."

There were numerous comments, too, from fans of his sitcom, noting the lack of a puffy shirt, declaring Seinfeld "sponge worthy" and reminding him of the message that it sends to the world when one wears sweatpants. ("You're telling the world, I give up. I can't compete in normal society. I'm miserable, so I might as well be comfortable.")

Kith has previously worked with actors such as Steve Buscemi and the late Ray Liotta.