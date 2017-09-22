Jerry Lewis Left All 6 Children from His First Marriage Out of His Will

Jerry Lewis certainly got in the last laugh when it comes to his strained relationship with his children.

According to his Last Will and Testament, provided to PEOPLE by The Blast,the funnymanemphatically cut out all six children he had with his first wife Patti Palmer will inherent nothing.

“I have intentionally excluded Gary Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Anthony Joseph Lewis, Christopher Joseph Lewis, Scott Anthony Lewis, and Joseph Christopher Lewis and their descendants as beneficiaries of my estate, it being my intention that they shall receive no benefits hereunder,” the will – which the comedian executed in 2012 – states.

The couple’s six child Joseph died of a drug overdose in 2009.

Lewis and Palmer were married for 36 years from 1944-1980. One of their children, Gary, went on to become a successful musician.

Lewis’s potentially vast estate will be passed to his widow, SanDee Pitnick. Then second in line to inherit his fortune, should something to his wife, is his 25-year-old adopted daughter Danielle.

Lewis and Pitnick, a former Las Vegas dancer, married in 1983 and adopted Danielle in 1992.

Lewis died from heart failure in August at the age of 91.

His daughter Danielle, who was working as the comedian’s manager, confirmed that “he passed peacefully at home of natural causes with his loving family at his side.”