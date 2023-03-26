Jeremy Renner walks on an anti-gravity treadmill nearly 3 months after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner walked using an anti-gravity treadmill as part of his recovery from his snowplow accident. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Jeremy Renner is making strides — literally — in his recovery from his New Year's Day snowplow accident.

On Sunday, nearly three months after the Marvel star, 52, was crushed by his snowplow as he tried to stop it from hitting his nephew, Renner posted footage of himself taking steps on an anti-gravity treadmill as part of his physical therapy. As he can be seen explaining to another man in the video, the equipment enables him to feel "less weight" so that he can feel supported as he walks.

"It's like having a cane," he says in the video, estimating that he's only feeling "40% of my weight" thanks to the treadmill. Such equipment uses anti-gravity technology for weight-supported walking, running and other movements in order to help rehab clients recover from an injury or surgery, or build strength and endurance while managing a chronic health condition.

The Hawkeye actor has said he has "30-plus broken bones" as a result of the accident, after which he was airlifted to a local medical center near his Nevada home. The actor underwent emergency surgery for his injuries, which included "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," his rep said at the time.

Renner demonstrated how the anti-gravity treadmill enabled him to walk with "less weight." (Photo: Instagram/Jeremey Renner)

Renner is now at home and making steady improvement. In February the Mayor of Kingstown star — who has posted photos of himself using a stationary bike — noted that he's working on his "mental recovery too" in the aftermath of the accident.

On Sunday, he tweeted, "I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," adding the hashtags #Mindful, #Intended and #Recovery.