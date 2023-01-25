Jeremy Renner was trying to stop snowplow from hitting his nephew when he was crushed

Jeremy Renner told investigators that his snowplow began "sliding sideways" down a hill toward his nephew and he tried to divert it. He broke more than 30 bones. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Jeremy Renner was trying to prevent his adult nephew from being hit when he was run over by his 14,330 pound snowplow on New Year's Day.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incident report, filed Friday and published Wednesday by CNN, the Mayor of Kingstown and The Avengers actor, 52, used the snowcat to tow his nephew's truck out of snow at his Reno, Nev., property to the main street. After, the plow started sliding sideways down a hill, so Renner got out. However, the emergency brake was not engaged and the plow, which runs on a track, headed in the path of his nephew. Renner tried to stop it and was pulled under and crushed.

"The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding, causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," the sheriff's report concluded. "Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to [his nephew], he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over."

The report also revealed that the brake indicator light inside the snowcat's cab was not working and noted that "mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident."

It also said impairment was not believed to be a factor in the incident.

According to the report, Renner — who broke "30 plus bones" in the accident — was interviewed in the hospital on Jan. 5. He told investigators that after towing the truck into the street, the snowplow began "sliding sideways" and then "it began to roll down the hill." He jumped off but realized it was "heading directly toward [his nephew]" so he attempted "to stop or divert the Pistenbully."

To get into the cab, Renner had to climb on the moving track and was "immediately pulled under the left side track." He was "completely crushed" under the vehicle and had "extreme [difficulty] breathing."

After the plow "rolled over him" it "continued down the road."

With the right side of his chest "collapsed" and upper torso "crushed," he remained on the ground and "focused on his breathing" while his nephew and others aided him until first responders were able to get there amid the snow storm.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Renner's spokesperson for comment about the report.

On New Year's Day it was reported that Renner was airlifted to the hospital after the accident. The snowplow was seized by authorities to rule out any mechanical failure.

Renner underwent two surgeries while in the ICU. After over two weeks, he was released and continues recovery at home. Over the weekend he shared an image of a physical therapy session.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," he wrote. "Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."