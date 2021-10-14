Jeremy Renner Trades Bows for Blows in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Trailer (Video)

Jeremy Renner swaps his heroic Hawkeye for a mysterious power broker role in Paramount+’s original series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

“We get paid to give advice, so I’m going to give you some,” Renner’s character says to a young woman in the series’ trailer, which dropped Thursday. “Wherever you’re from, you should go back. You won’t make it here.”

After a montage of prisoners, police officers, crime scenes and other generally intense scenery, the trailer returns to the young woman, who soberly says, “Didn’t even make it a month before this place tore me to pieces.”

“Oh I got some bad news for you,” Renner’s character responds. “This is not torn to pieces. Not even close. It’s comin’.”

Check out the trailer above.

“Mayor of Kingstown” chronicles the crime drama in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. The series tackles themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality as it follows the McLusky family, who attempt to bring justice and order to a town lacking both.

Hailing from executive producer and “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, and Hugh Dillon, the 10-episode season will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 14. Besides Renner, the cast includes Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird and Tobi Bamtefa.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, “Mayor of Kingstown” is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman.

As part of Sheridan’s deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS, “Mayor of Kingstown” and “1883” — the “Yellowstone” origin story premiering on Paramount+ Dec. 19 — are the first from his exclusive multi-year pact, which includes scripted and procedural series for streaming and linear. 101 Studios serves as a production partner on all series.