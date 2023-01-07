Jeremy Renner Thanks ICU Medical Staff in Another Recovery Update from the Hospital

Jeremy Renner Shares Another Recovery Update from the Hospital Following Snowplow Accident ( https://www.instagram.com/jeremyrenner/?hl=en

Jeremy Renner/instagram

Jeremy Renner is continuing to give updates on his health from the hospital following a New Year's Day snowplow accident.

On Friday, the Hawkeye actor, who celebrates his 52nd birthday on Saturday, posted an image on his Instagram Story surrounded by hospital staff alongside a message of gratitude.

"Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote alongside the image with a series of prayer emojis beneath the photo.

Friday's post is the third the actor shared from the hospital as he recovers from the severe injuries he suffered in a snowplow accident earlier this month, after which he was airlifted from his home to a hospital on Sunday and underwent surgery the following day.

Jeremy Renner/instagram

On Tuesday, Renner provided his first update, a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram, thanking fans and supporters for their messages in the wake of his injuries. He wrote in the caption: "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

On Thursday, he shared a video to his Instagram Story where his sister could be seen massaging his head and making her brother laugh as their mother looked on during what the actor wrote was a "spa moment to lift my spirits."

"He's so sexy, yeah," Renner's sister could be heard joking in the video as the camera closed in on the Marvel star's face. "Literally, look at all that blood," she added, as Renner indicated that the "spa moment" served as his first time bathing since he was injured by a 14,330-lb. snowplow while he cleared snow from his property on New Year's Day. "First shower in definitely a week or so," he revealed. "Gross!"

The Avengers actor expressed in a message alongside the video on his story: "ICU SPA MOMENT TO LIFT MY SPIRITS. Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all for you for your love."

A rep told PEOPLE on Tuesday that Renner was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after ringing in the new year together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours, and there had been a large snowfall."

Meanwhile, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference the same day that Renner was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before when the incident occurred.

Several of Renner's friends and costars including Evangeline Lilly, Hailee Steinfeld and Chris Hemsworth have all wished the actor well in his recovery, with Lilly, 43, writing on Instagram that Renner has "always been one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood."