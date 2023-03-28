Jeremy Renner Shares How 10-Year-Old Daughter Ava Has "Healed" Him After Accident

Talk about a super duo!

Jeremy Renner celebrated his daughter Ava's 10th birthday on March 28 with a marvel-ous tribute. Posting a sweet father-daughter pic to Instagram, the Hawkeye star reflected on how she's supported him following his snowplow accident.

"Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!!!" Jeremy captioned the snapshot. "So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast. I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you. I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours. I love you, Daddy."

While Ava—who Jeremy shares with ex Sonni Pacheco—has certainly given her father strength, his recovery journey isn't over yet. The birthday tribute comes just a few days after Jeremy posted a video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill. Last month, he also shared footage of himself exercising one of his legs on a stationary bike, adding he's willing to do "whatever it takes" to heal.

And he's not just working on his physical health. Jeremy also posted a photo of himself reading The Book of Awakening, noting he's focusing on "mental recovery too."

Marvel's The Avengers: Then and Now

On New Year's Day, Jeremy suffered serious injuries after he was run over by a snowplow in Nevada. According to a Washoe County Sheriff's Office report obtained by E! News, he used a PistenBully to tow a truck that had gotten stuck in the snow on his driveway onto the street. Once he and his nephew Alexander Fries completed the task and disconnected the tow chain from the vehicles, the report continued, the Avengers star drove the snow groomer up the street and turned it around, later noticing it was sliding and heading towards Alexander. Jeremy then reportedly exited the machine without setting the emergency brake and was pulled under as he tried to stop it from hitting his nephew.

Instagram

After receiving aid from the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue team, Jeremy was transported by care flight to Renown Regional Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit, the report noted. The Hurt Locker alum "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," his rep told Deadline Jan. 2, and, following a surgery, remained in "critical but stable condition."

Story continues

Jeremy's family was right by his side at the hospital, with him posting a video of his mom and sister taking care of him. His Avengers family—including Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth—also sent words of encouragement.

And following his release from the hospital two weeks later, Jeremy took a moment to express his gratitude for the love he's received from his family, friends and fans.

"I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all," he captioned a Jan. 21 post. "These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App