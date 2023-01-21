Jeremy Renner Says His '30 Plus Broken Bones' Will 'Mend' and 'Grow Stronger' After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.

Jeremy Renner is on the mend and looking forward with a positive outlook after his snowplow accident.

The actor, 52, shared a post on Instagram Saturday morning of himself in a bed receiving what appeared to be physical therapy.

In the caption of his post, Renner wrote, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️."

The Mayor of Kingstown star then said that he wanted "to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all."

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Renner concluded. "Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."

Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was run over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns. The accident occurred as he cleared his driveway and helped his neighbors remove snow after a significant snowfall in the area, his reps and Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in the days after the incident.

The star suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery the next day.

A source close to Renner told PEOPLE this month that while the actor is on the mend, he faces "a long road to recovery."

"Jeremy is making positive progress," continued the source, echoing a sentiment from Renner's sister Kym, who also told PEOPLE that The Avengers star was "crushing all progress goals."

Renner's latest Instagram post comes about after the actor returned to his Nevada home for the first time after his accident earlier this week.

Late on Monday night, Renner replied to a Twitter post from the official Mayor of Kingstown account about the series' season two premiere. In his tweet, the actor indicated he was able to watch the new episode of his Paramount+ series from the comfort of his own home.

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏," Renner shared on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, Renner had shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appeared to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area.

"Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, seemingly hours before he returned from the hospital amid his recovery.