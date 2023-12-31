Jeremy Renner Returns to Hospital Where He Was Treated After Snowplow Accident

Nearly one year after Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident, the actor stopped by the hospital where he was treated to show his appreciation for the medical staff.

The Mayor of Kingstown star took to Instagram Friday to share a photo of him riding in a RennerVation Foundation firetruck, writing that he recently went “rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and [pizza emoji].”

Renner added in the caption that he also went to the Renown Regional Medical Center to “see kids/superheroes, first responders, and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all. Thank you and this community for keeping me here.. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude #loveandtitanium.”

It’s been almost a year since Renner was critically injured after being run over by a 14,300-pound snowcat at his home in Reno, Nevada, on New Year’s Day. The actor previously said he was attempting to stop the snowplow from hitting his nephew when he got pulled underneath the PistenBully, leaving him with 30 broken bones.

In an April interview, Renner told ABC News‘ Diane Sawyer that he had his rib cage rebuilt with metal, along with metal plates in his face to support his eye socket and titanium rods in one of his legs. He has also continued to share updates about his road to recovery on social media throughout the year.

Earlier this year, the Hawkeye actor admitted that while he had been “exploring EVERY type of therapy” to help with his recovery, his “greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional.”

