Jeremy Renner On Reprising Hawkeye Role In Future ‘Avengers’ Movie: “I’m Always Game”

It’s been more than a year since Jeremy Renner suffered a life-threatening accident after the snowplow accident.

The actor has chronicled his recovery journey and recently said in an interview he’s “game” to reprise his Hawkway role in the MCU in a future Avengers installment.

“I’m always game,” Renner said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m gonna be strong enough, that’s for sure. I’ll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside and they’ve been with me all along through this recovery, so… if they want me, they could have me. It would be something.”

Renner has played the role of Clint Barton across the MCU in films like 2011’s Thor, 2012’s The Avengers, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and 2021’s Black Widow. Additionally, he starred in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

The actor channeled his Hawkeye role in a commercial that will air during the Super Bowl and in the same interview with ET recalled his beginnings in the ad world

“I had a commercial career, then I got a movie star career,” Renner said. “I never had an ad in the big game … I’ll be watching this one, and I’m so stoked, because they’re sometimes the highlight of the Super Bowl. Some games aren’t always the greatest, but the ads are always the greatest. It’s nice to be part of that, thinking [I can] check that off the box of things I want to do in my life.”

