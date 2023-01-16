Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place' Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Cabin as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'

Jeremy Renner is missing his home.

On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area.

"Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the hospital amid his recovery after a New Year's Day snowplow accident on the property.

Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns as he cleared his driveway and helped his neighbors remove snow after a significant snowfall in the area, reps and Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in the days after the incident.

Jeremy Renner/Instagram

He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery the next day.

Renner, who spent his 52nd birthday in the hospital on Jan. 7, last shared an update last Friday, when he posted a video of himself being taken into a room by a nurse for a medical scan to his Instagram Story

"I wish you all a very special night," he wrote over the clip.

Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios'

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

A source close to Renner told PEOPLE last Wednesday that while the actor is on the mend, he faces "a long road to recovery."

"Jeremy is making positive progress," continued the source, echoing a sentiment from Renner's sister Kym, who also told PEOPLE that The Avengers star was "crushing all progress goals."

Since Renner's hospitalization, fans and famous friends alike — including Evangeline Lilly, Hailee Steinfeld and Chris Hemsworth — have all wished the actor well in his recovery, with Lilly, 43, writing on Instagram that Renner has "always been one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood."

A source told PEOPLE that the messages have warmed Renner's heart as he embarks on the arduous journey of healing. Said the source, "He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support."

"If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around," sister Kym recently told PEOPLE about her brother's progress. "He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

The actor gave his first update to fans on Jan. 3, posting a hospital bed selfie to Instagram and thanking well-wishers for their support. "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."