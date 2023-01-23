Chris Evans sends love to 'tough' Jeremy Renner: 'Has anyone even checked on the snowcat?'

Jeremy Renner is sharing another health update with his followers now that he's home after a snow plow accident that resulted in blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

The "Mayor of Kingstown" actor posted a photo on Instagram Saturday of himself practicing physical therapy exercises from bed, revealing that the orthopedic injuries included more than 30 broken bones.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," Renner wrote. "Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens."

Renner shared the same photo on Twitter, which got a response – and some teasing – from actor Chris Evans.

"That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???" Evans wrote alongside Renner's update. "Sending so much love."

Renner took the comment in stride. "Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel," he wrote back.

Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel. 😉😂 https://t.co/xOOCNcNHNC — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023

According to Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve per the Reno Gazette Journal, Renner got out of his snow plow, which weighs more than 14,000 pounds, in Nevada on the side of a snowy mountain to help a stranded family member who had driven one of Renner's cars and was stuck. According to Washoe County Sherriff Darin Balaam, after towing the vehicle with his snowcat Renner got out to speak to the family member, when his snowcat started to roll, Balaam said.

Jeremy Renner reveals his snow plow incident resulted in more than 30 broken bones.

He added Renner was run over by the snowcat while attempting to get back in its driver's seat.

The actor was taken from Reno, Nevada and was flown to a hospital where he was in critical condition in the intensive care unit. The Oscar-nominated actor underwent surgery for some of his injuries.

Renner updated the public of his progress on Instagram Jan. 3 with a photo of his bruised face in the hospital bed.

"Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote.

Hugh Dillon, the co-creator of Renner's Paramount+ crime drama "Mayor of Kingstown" and also a co-star on the series told USA TODAY he was terrified for his friend after he heard about the accident but it didn't take long until Renner assuaged his fears.

"I wanted to fly out to see him," Dillon said. "And then I get a video and he's just funny and profane."

Becoming emotional, Dillon described the one-day period after hearing about the accident before hearing from Renner himself.

"I know what a fighter he is and how unstoppable he is. And then to hear about the accident, my head's hanging and I'm just at the lowest," Dillon said. But then "25 hours later, I've got tears in my eyes because I'm laughing at his video of him in a hospital swearing at me."

Contributing: Kelly Lawler

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jeremy Renner gives update on snow plow injury, Chris Evans sends love