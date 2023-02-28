Jeremy Renner Is Doing “Whatever It Takes” In Recovery Efforts Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner continues his recovery efforts after the injuries he sustained following a snowplow accident. The Hawkeye star showcased what he was doing on his road to recovery almost two months after the terrifying incident.

“What it takes,” Renner shared on his Instagram Stories as he peddled an exercise bicycle with only one leg.

In a follow-up post, the Mayor of Kingstown actor also noted he was taking care of his mental health. He posted the cover of “The Book of Awakening” by author Mark Nepo.

Renner had previously shared himself getting an “electric stimulation workout and muscle strength” as part of his recovery process.

Renner suffered an accident in January while plowing snow and was airlifted to the hospital after receiving “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” First reports had Renner in “critical condition” but after surgery, he reappeared on social media thanking everyone for their thoughts during this difficult process.

“Based on the investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistonBully. An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr. Renner getting into the PistonBully, and not seeing him again until the PistonBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway,” authorities said, giving an account of the accident Renner was involved in.

Further reports by CNN detailed that Renner was plowing snow to get his nephew’s truck out. At one point during the process, the Marvel actor exited the snowplow when the truck began to slide. He then realized the Pistenbully was headed toward his nephew and as he attempted to divert it “he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

