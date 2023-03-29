Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie Reminisce Over Filming ‘The Hurt Locker’ in ‘Rennervations’ (Exclusive)

Abbey White
·3 min read

Jeremy Renner is reteaming with fellow MCU actor Anthony Mackie for his upcoming docuseries Rennervations in an episode that will double as a Hurt Locker reunion.

The duo, who co-starred in the 2008 Oscar-winning film, will appear in one of the Disney+ show’s four episodes, which is focused on Renner’s own local community of Reno, Nevada. During the episode, Renner and his team of expert builders will reconstruct a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, a charity that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between adult volunteers and local kids.

With the help of friend and business partner Rory Millikin, lead mechanic Corey Wardleigh, lead fabricator Rob “Bender” Park, and build crewmembers Roxy Bonilla, Justin Self and Merri Oswald, Akamu “AK” Whatley, Skiland “Ski” Judd, Ryan Gunter and Nick Socha, the Hawkeye star renovates the bus to include a basketball hoop, soccer goal and computer lab that can drive to underserved rural communities. It will then be delivered to local Big Brothers Big Sisters arm with help from his Avengers co-star Mackie.

In an exclusive clip of the episode, Renner — a construction veteran with a history of purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of the worldwide fabricator culture — explains his passion for giving vehicles a new purpose as the two take a ride in a combat vehicle. It’s an experience that reminds both actors of their time shooting the Kathryn Bigelow-directed film. “Like 14 years ago, this is how we started our day in the desert,” Renner says as Mackie laughs.

In the two-minute first look at the episode, Mackie and Renner also stop at a car yard where the Mayor of Kingstown star keeps a collection of utility and emergency vehicles. That includes a fleet of firetrucks that once put out airplane fires and now help prevent forest fires. As the two look around the yard, Renner admits that he gets “why it looks crazy,” but “that’s how I know I’m on the right path.”

“I thought you were up here playing bumper cars,” Mackie jokes. “I mean the street sweeper is a bit extreme but everything else I’m with!”

Along with Mackie, Rennervations will feature special celebrity guests Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra. All will assist Renner and his team in locales around the globe — from Chicago, Illinois to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Rajasthan, India — with renovating unique purpose-built vehicles that work in service of local communities. That includes rebuilding a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility and a city bus into a mobile dance studio. Those vehicles will then be gifted to organizations like The Base Chicago, Uva Jagriti Sansthan and Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas.

The series arrives just months after Renner was seriously injured in a snowplow accident at his Nevada property that saw him pulled under the machine after he attempted to divert it to save his nephew. (Rennervations was filmed in 2022 and finished production before the accident.) The L.A. carpet for the series will mark Renner’s first public in-person event since the accident that broke more than 30 of his bones, and comes just a day before the show’s April 12 debut on Disney+.

