Jeremy Piven's TV drama cancelled by CBS

Jeremy Piven’s latest TV drama, Wisdom of the Crowd, will be cancelled by CBS after 13 episodes, sources have confirmed to Entertainment Weekly.

Though the US broadcaster has not said the decision is related to the allegations facing the Entourage star, Piven has been accused by several women of sexual harassment.

He has denied the claims, going as far as to take a lie detector test in order to prove otherwise.

However, Wisdom of the Crowd will end nonetheless at the end of its current run, having also suffered dwindling ratings.

It also got pretty seriously panned by critics.

Based on an Israeli show of the same name, it found Piven playing Jeffrey Tanner, a Silicon Valley tech genius, who uses crowd-sourcing to solve crimes.

Piven was accused on October 30 by actress Ariane Bellamar of several incidents of sexual harassment and assault.

Piven immediately denied the allegations, but several other women then came forward to claim that he had assaulted them too.

Advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby claimed that he attacked her in 2003, while an extra on Entourage, Anastasia Taneie, said that he forcibly groped her in a hallway.

