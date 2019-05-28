Jeremy Lin Says Security Didn't Recognize Him, Stopped Him From Boarding Raptors Bus

Yikes.

Toronto Raptors point guard Jeremy Lin revealed on Wednesday that a security guard actually stopped him from boarding his own team’s bus after the second game of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The dude in the Milwaukee arena just screams at me and is like, ‘Where do you think you’re going?’” before demanding to see Lin’s game pass, the NBA player recounted in an interview with Bill Michaels Sports Talk Network.

Lin shared that this has happened before. At one point while playing for the Knicks, he said, he had to convince a security guard to let him into the arena because the guard simply didn’t believe him.

But then, he explained, “Linsanity” hit. “All of a sudden, it was the complete opposite and I couldn’t go anywhere,” he said.

The Raptors are currently headed to the finals against the Golden State Warriors, the team with which Lin actually made his NBA debut.

