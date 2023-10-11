Jeremy Allen White Agrees To Near-Daily Alcohol Testing In Joint Custody Deal

Jeremy Allen White has agreed to undergo regular testing for alcohol as part of a deal with his estranged wife, fellow actor Addison Timlin, for joint custody of their two daughters.

According to court documents obtained by HuffPost, White, who stars in FX’s “The Bear,” will screen himself for the presence of alcohol five days a week using a professional portable breathalyzer in order to see his children, Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2.

Additionally, White has been ordered to attend individual therapy once a week and at least two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week, and to be able to provide proof he attended upon Timlin’s request.

White’s team did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Jeremy Allen White attends a game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 1.

The custody agreement states that White’s breathalyzer tests must show he has no alcohol in his system, and that the device’s facial recognition software must be able to verify White’s identity.

The court documents do note the possibility of false-positive results, and they give White the right to retest within 15 minutes of the initial screening if he believes there is an error.

Custody time would be terminated in the event of a positive or noncompliant test, and both White and Timlin’s lawyers would then confer about next steps.

Timlin filed for divorce in May, but court documents listed the date of separation as Sept. 1, 2022.

The “Shameless” alum praised his ex during his Golden Globes acceptance speech in January, saying: “Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

