Tim Tebow? 'Jeopardy!' TOC finalists fail to recognize another famed former NFL quarterback.

(Photo: Jeopardy.com)

Warning: This post contains spoilers.

The brainiac finalists in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions can't be expected to know everything.

In Tuesday's second game of the finals, Amy Schneider, Sam Buttrey and Andrew He all failed to identify someone familiar to fans of both sports and reality TV: former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, who's also known for having appeared in the now-defunct show Very Cavallari, back when he was married to Kristin Cavallari. The Cutler clue was the first selected in the Double Jeopardy! round, and it was in the category of "First-Time Responses," which featured answers that had never been used on the show. His photo popped up on screen as host Ken Jennings read, "The occupation seen at work on the left, or the pro football retiree on the right."

Only time these 2 have been confused for one another? pic.twitter.com/wlMwv2wxUL — Jake Query (@jakequery) November 16, 2022

I never realized how much Cutler looked like Tebow. — Jeremiah Wheatley (@jrwheatl22) November 16, 2022

He, who won Monday's first match in the finals, buzzed in to guess Tim Tebow. Schneider and Butler didn't buzz in at all.

Tim Tebow, who's pictured here on August 21, was confused for Jay Cutler. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Idol Roc)

In another memorable moment, Buttrey — who the show has described as a Boomer — gave the correct response of Doja Cat, earning himself some love on social media.

Sam knowing Doja Cat is probably directly related to him being a professor. 😹😹😹 #jeopardy #JeopardyToC — super freaky aunty 🇹🇹🧜🏽‍♀️ (@bkbusy718) November 16, 2022

lol I’m behind but Sam answering who is Doja Cat was the cutest thing ever #JeopardyToC — argentina (pts I, II, III) (@twelve_fiftyone) November 16, 2022

And, during the contestant interviews, Schneider said that the best thing that had happened to her this year was marrying Genevieve Davis. She had revealed the nuptials in September on social media, and in the studio she said that the union had been "really beautiful and wonderful."

Story continues

Back in the game, He's strategy of making big bets ended up hurting him. Although he landed the Daily Double in the Jeopardy! round and one of the two in Double Jeopardy! — and made some cash because he knew the correct answers — he fell short in the Final Jeopardy! round. Everyone missed the clue, but He had bet much more than his opponents: $21,201. Schneider had bet just $1,100, and Buttery put in nothing. So Schneider easily won the game with a final total of $21,100, compared to Buttrey's $9,400 and He's $1,999.

Going into Tuesday's game, He had needed just two more wins in the finals round to win the TOC title. Now Schneider can say the same.