Jeopardy legend James Holzhauer shares hysterical Dabo Swinney transfer portal video

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of the most recognizable names in college sports.

When examining Dabo Swinney’s achievements, it’s clear that few active head coaches can match his level of success. Swinney boasts a 170-43 record, has led Clemson to two National Championships (both victories over Nick Saban’s Alabama), and secured eight ACC Championships. His impressive record speaks for itself.

Swinney has been a more polarizing figure in modern college football, however, with the transfer portal becoming an essential part of the game and one the Tigers don’t make use of. Love it or hate it from Swinney; it’s Clemson football.

Regardless of how you feel, it’s difficult not to laugh at this video. Jeopardy legend James Holzhauer recently shared this video on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing Dabo Swinney on Jeopardy not being able to answer a transfer portal question.

Check out the hysterical video below.

