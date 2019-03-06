Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek, 78, announced the news in a pre-recorded video posted to YouTube. “Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging — but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working.” Trebek proclaimed. “And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survivor rate statistics for this disease.”

“Truth told, I have to, because under the terms of my contract I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years,” Trebek joked to close the video. “Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

