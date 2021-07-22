‘Jeopardy!’ guest host Robin Roberts pays tribute to the late Alex Trebek on his birthday: 'He was a kind, intelligent and philanthropic man'

Robin Roberts is the guest host of "Jeopardy!" this week. (Instagram)

Jeopardy! guest host Robin Roberts couldn't let Thursday's game air without a mention of former longtime host Alex Trebek, who would have been celebrating his 81st birthday. Trebek died in November 2020, a year and a half after disclosing that he had pancreatic cancer.

"Today is a special day. It's July 22 and would have been Alex Trebek's 81st birthday," Roberts said at the top of the show. "He was a kind, intelligent and philanthropic man, which is why I am incredibly proud to say we've raised nearly $100,000 for Be the Match! a wonderful charity that is dedicated to helping every patient get the life-saving transplant they need. Alex loved this game, so let's celebrate him and his legacy by playing the game he loved."

It’s an incredible honor to be the @Jeopardy guest host on such a special day. Thinking of Jeanie and Alex’s beloved family.❤️ https://t.co/y8Av6S7xXy — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) July 22, 2021

Roberts is one of several people who have served as host since Trebek's death. Over the last few months, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers; talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz; actress Mayim Bialik; journalist Katie Couric; Bill Whitaker, of 60 Minutes; Today's Savannah Guthrie; George Stephanopoulos, of Good Morning America; CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Anderson Cooper; and Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards have all read the clues. Even masters of the game, such as Buzzy Cohen and Ken Jennings (who officially holds the Greatest of All Time title), have taken a turn. There are still a few guest hosts to go, including actor and former Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton — who fans have been asking for — as well as David Faber, the co-host of CNBC's Squawk on the Street, and Fox sportscaster Joe Buck. The show is expected to make a decision on who will permanently fill the role by next month, according to TV Line.

Still, there's not a chance that the Canadian-born Trebek, who began hosting the show in 1984, will be forgotten anytime soon.

Cohen and Bialik were two of the many who noted his birthday.

As someone who made it up to the stage, I will say there is still no one who can truly hold a candle to the late great Alex Trebek. He is and will continue to be dearly missed in all our homes. Sending love to his family and loyal Jeopardy crew. Happy Birthday Alex. pic.twitter.com/ctyyc99qpt — Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) July 22, 2021

Happy birthday to Alex Trebek, a legend who will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/MECxZFJ1FT — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) July 22, 2021

Remembering #AlexTrebek on his 81st Birthday. This was a funny moment 😋 #KinkyBoots https://t.co/YGh1WqvzuG — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) July 22, 2021

“I’m curious about everything. Even subjects that don’t interest me.”



For years, Canadian icon #AlexTrebek brought joy to viewers everywhere and instilled a love for learning in us all. Today, on his birthday, join us in honouring and celebrating his incredible legacy. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CqdfkcS1nk — Canada (@Canada) July 22, 2021