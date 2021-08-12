‘Jeopardy!’ fans have mixed feelings about Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik as hosts
Jeopardy!'s big hosting announcement on Wednesday didn't lead to a purely celebratory reaction.
Handing off of a TV institution isn't easy, but the search for Alex Trebek's successor inspired many fans. We explain why it all went awry.
The only thing that's not a surprise is when the episodes will air.
Photos GettyJeopardy! will have two hosts for the first time in the storied game show’s history.Sony Pictures Television is set to announce that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards will host the long-running daily syndicated program and actress Mayim Bialik will host primetime and spin-off specials of the famed quiz show, The Daily Beast has learned.The current version of the show, which was hosted by the late Alex Trebek for 36 years, has featured a series of guest-hosts following Trebek
