'Jeopardy!' contestants' wrong answers cause outrage among Diana Ross fans

Dianna Ross found herself trending on Twitter after her fans took offense to some wrong answers on Monday's Jeopardy!. The Final Jeopardy! category was "Singers," and the clue was: "In 2021 at age 95, this singer achieved a Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album of new material.” Per usual, host Ken Jennings started with the contestant in third place — which, in this case, was Margaret Chipowsky.

“What 95-year-old singer did you think of?”Jennings asked. “‘Who is Tony Bennett?’ That is correct. So you'll be adding to that $9,800. You land with $18,800. Wow. A big wager.”

Chipowsky wasn’t the only person who knew the answer. The legendary crooner himself, Tony Bennett, took to Twitter imply he also knew the correct answer.

Unfortunately, contestants Finn Corrigan and Karen Johnson did not know the correct answer. The two contestants surprisingly guessed the same wrong answer, Diana Ross. The 77-year-old Supremes singer, who put on a fabulous performance at the 2019 Grammys, has millions of devoted fans… and many of them came out of the woodwork to share in their dismay. In fact, Ross was a trending topic on Twitter.

Diana Ross when she finds out why she's trending. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/HzQJ2F31a2 — Jay O'Brien (@Jay_OBrien) March 22, 2022

Even though there have been many more atrocious answers in Jeopardy! history, according to Ross's fans, this was the worst. Ross's fans were so upset that the contestants took to Twitter following the broadcast to explain their incorrect answers.

Me too! I knew she was not nearly that old but better to write something than nothing. Just glad we’re in this together hahahaha — Finn (@FinnJeopardy) March 22, 2022

And despite all the ruffled boa feathers, the memorable moment worked out great for one contestant.

“That means with $18,800, Margaret Chipowsky, you are our Jeopardy! Champion,” Jennings said. “From third place to Jeopardy! Champ just like that.”

