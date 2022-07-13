'Jeopardy!' contestant lucks out after 2 baffling final wagers

Questionable bids were the talk of the town Tuesday on Jeopardy!, leaving fans baffled. Heading into Final Jeopardy!, contestant Steve Clarke had $20,000. Second-place contestant Ben Coller had $10,000. Fans expected Clarke to bid $0 and Coller to go all-in, but neither contestant complied.

Coller correctly answered the clue, but only bid $3,000. This was lucky for Clarke, who incorrectly answered the clue and bid $1. The seemingly illogical bids had viewers tweeting.

I'll take "Final Jeopardy wagers that don't make sense" for $3,000, Mayim



It should be noted that third-place contestant Tehmeena Malik had $3,200 heading into the final round but lost it all with an incorrect response. So while it could be argued that Coller was playing for second place, fans didn’t understand. And they even more didn’t understand why Clarke only bid a dollar.

The Final Jeopardy! category was “Paris and Astronomy.” The clue read, “Discovered in 1877, they were named for siblings of the Greek god of love.” Coller correctly answered, “What are Phobos and Deimos?”

With his second victory of the week, Clarke has started a win streak and built up a total of $38,400 in winnings.

