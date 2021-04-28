‘Jeopardy!’ contestant faces backlash for hand gesture associated with white supremacy

The player introductions from Tuesday’s Jeopardy! caused quite an uproar on Twitter as many viewers were left wondering if returning champion Kelly Donohue made a hand gesture which has been classified as a symbol of hate by the Anti-Defamation League. The symbol, which is often referred to as the “OK” sign, has been tied to white supremacists.

Context does matter. One fan pointed out that Donohue held up fingers during his previous introductions in correlation to how many games he had won, and coming into Tuesday he had won three games so he held up three fingers.

What Donohue hoped to communicate with his gesture is open to interpretation, but it should be noted that his third place earnings did help make our global society a little bit better. “Jeopardy!” donated $23,600 to Justice Defenders, which brings legal support to those who wouldn't otherwise have it in East Africa.