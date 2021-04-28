‘Jeopardy!’ contestant faces backlash for hand gesture associated with white supremacy

The player introductions from Tuesday’s Jeopardy! caused quite an uproar on Twitter as many viewers were left wondering if returning champion Kelly Donohue made a hand gesture which has been classified as a symbol of hate by the Anti-Defamation League. The symbol, which is often referred to as the “OK” sign, has been tied to white supremacists.

Context does matter. One fan pointed out that Donohue held up fingers during his previous introductions in correlation to how many games he had won, and coming into Tuesday he had won three games so he held up three fingers.

What Donohue hoped to communicate with his gesture is open to interpretation, but it should be noted that his third place earnings did help make our global society a little bit better. “Jeopardy!” donated $23,600 to Justice Defenders, which brings legal support to those who wouldn't otherwise have it in East Africa.

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks reports mixed Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down Starbucks' latest earnings report.

  • ‘At Home with the Robertsons’ stars take on NFL protests: ‘Just feels a little un-American’

    Willie and Korie Robertson's Facebook Watch series, "At Home with the Robertsons," is all about having uncomfortable conversations, and the latest episode was no exception. The former "Duck Dynasty" stars welcomed current and former NFL players — Arian Foster, Michael Thomas and Nate Boyer — into their Louisiana home to talk about the controversial practice of athletes kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

  • Paulina Porizkova talks snuggling with Aaron Sorkin at the Oscars

    Paulina Porizkova's night at the Oscars was so fantastic that she is still raving about it two days later.

  • Beyond Meat CEO talks about the company's latest burger

    Beyond Meat Founder and CEO Ethan Brown sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi to discuss the latest 3.0 Beyond Meat Burger, competing with other plant-based companies, and their new headquarters.

  • Woman makes history winning insane prize on 'Wheel of Fortune'

    It was a historic night on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night, when Laura Trammell, a sixth grade teacher from Mission Viejo, became the first person ever to win a house during the bonus round during Wheel of Fortune's "Home Sweet Home" giveaway, which is happening every night this week in partnership with Minto and Latitude Margaritaville. Heading into the bonus round, Trammell had already won $23,690 including a trip to St. Thomas for a tropical island getaway. However, after solving the bonus round puzzle with the phrase "I caught a glimpse," Trammell caught a glimpse of her future life of sipping margaritas, when she found out she had landed on the home envelope during her spin, which won her a new crib valued at $375,000 in Margaritaville. "This is just nuts," said host Pat Sajak. Trammell, who was initially speechless, later told Sajak, "I am beyond excited, I'm still in shock. I still can't believe it just happened." Meanwhile, viewers on social media were also speechless and shocked about Trammell's historic win, and many took to Twitter to congratulate her: Ultimately, Trammell walked away with $398,690 in cash and prizes, and Vanna White walked away with her eye intact, as Sajak explained, "First thing, I have to tell you that, when you won, Vanna was running across the stage, and the confetti came out, and you got whacked in the head by a clump of confetti!" "Thank goodness, it wasn't my eye," White replied to Sajak, who exclaimed, "You could've put your eye out!"

  • Homeland Security launching internal review to root out white supremacy in its ranks

    DHS to probe state of domestic violent extremism ‘within both the broader community and our own organisation’

  • Cowboys' Lee retires after 11 mostly injury-plagued seasons

    Sean Lee retired Monday after the linebacker spent all of his 11 mostly injury-plagued seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Lee is eighth in team history with 995 tackles. A second-round pick out of Penn State in 2010, Lee led all NFL linebackers in interceptions through his first six seasons with 12, despite missing all of 2014 after tearing a knee ligament in the first offseason practice.

  • Bleecker Street Comedy ‘Together Together’ Debut Led Specialty Box Office On Oscar Weekend

    (Interactive chart with estimates below) As Hollywood buckled up for the Oscar showdown at Union Station, the specialty box office saw a new release sweep the floors in its theatrical debut. This week, Bleecker Street released the comedy Together Together, starring Ed Helms and comic Patti Harrison. The pic follows a young loner Anna (Harrison) […]