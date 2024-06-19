'Jeopardy!' champ attended high school, college in area

ASHLAND The current “Jeopardy!” champion has a local connection: She spent many of her formative years in Huntington.

Adriana Harmeyer, who now lives in West Lafayette, Indiana, is on a 15-game winning streak, winning more than $350,000.

Her father, Jeff Maynard of Huntington, said he doesn’t know any more than anyone about what will happen next. “She’s been tight-lipped about it,” he said. Those appearing on any type of reality show, including game shows, are required to keep the results a secret.

Although born in Delaware, Harmeyer’s father and mother, Angela, moved the family to Huntington, where Mr. Maynard is from. Harmeyer, the oldest of three children, graduated with honors from Spring Valley High School in 2006. She majored in history with a minor in Latin at Marshall University.

Mr. Maynard said he was sure his daughter would excel at the game show.

“From way back she had a mind like a sponge,” he said. “She was able to recall things without even having time to clean the piles of dust off her brain.”

She was always an avid reader, he said.

“She was reading at 4 and she never quit. She would not buy a purse that wasn’t able to hold a book,” he said.

Harmeyer went on to earn a master of science degree in information with a specialization in archives from the University of Michigan and now is an archivist at Purdue University.