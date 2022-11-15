'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions: Amy Schneider, Sam Buttrey and Andrew He's first finals game comes down to big bets

(Photo: Jeopardy.com)

Warning: This post contains spoilers.

On the first day of the finals in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, whip-smart past champions Sam Buttrey, Amy Schneider and Andrew He seriously brought it. While all hail from Northern California, host Ken Jennings noted that they are from three different generations: Buttrey is a Baby Boomer, Schneider is a Gen Xer, and He is a millennial.

And He and Schneider had a history going into the game. Schneider is the player who beat He in November 2021, ending his five-game streak.

Fans were pumped, no matter who they wanted to win.

quiet babe amy schneider is competing in the jeopardy tournament of champions final — Chelsea Cirruzzo (@ChelseaCirruzzo) November 15, 2022

All three finalists in the #JeopardyTOC are so darn likable that I want them all to win! — P to the J (@miss_peejay) November 14, 2022

It’s so hard to cheer for one person when all your favorites are playing each other 😭 #JeopardyToC — Cara Bear (@Im_ThatCaraChic) November 15, 2022

@Jeopardy finals start tonight! First to three wins is the champ 💪🏻 #JeopardyTOC #Jeopardy I’m pulling for Andrew He. the man has guts — Chris 🇺🇦😈🐕🎸🏋🏼‍♀️♏️ 🌊🎧 (@Chrisbucfalcon) November 14, 2022

The first round was super competitive and, by the end of it, the game was tight: $5,000 for Schneider, $4,800 for Buttrey and $4,200 for He. One thing that could have made a difference was the $800 clue in the category of "At the Mall of America," but that one ended up being a triple stumper. The clue was: "Fabletics, co-founded by this actress." Only He buzzed in and answered, "Alba," but the correct answer was Kate Hudson.

He's total included his winnings from the first Daily Double, which he answered correctly. He selected another one in the second round and, like he did in his semifinal game, he made a big bet — all of it — that paid off. While Buttrey snagged the other Double and bet big, too, he answered it incorrectly.

After the Double Jeopardy! round, Buttrey was in third place, with $12,000, while Schneider had $14,600 and He had $18,800. But then Schneider missed the Final Jeopardy! question. Buttrey and He both answered it correctly, but Buttrey had bet nothing. Not surprisingly to anyone who's been watching the TOC, He had wagered a cool $10,401. Final scores: Schneider $4,600; Buttrey $12,000; and $29,201 for He.

As predicted, this Final is a banger so far. #Jeopardy #JeopardyToC — Matt (@MShadows17) November 15, 2022

Andrew He is not playing games with Amy and Sam. 😤🔥🙌🏿 #JeopardyToC pic.twitter.com/LauPY1b0qa — Chidike Okeem (@VOICEOFCHID) November 15, 2022

OKAY ANDREW! I see you bruvaaa #JeopardyToC — mrs. payne (@MadeNChynna) November 15, 2022

As Jennings noted, under new rules for the Tournament of Champions, the winner of the $250,000 prize is the first player in the finals to win three games, so it'll continue through at least Wednesday.