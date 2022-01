Entertainment CBSTV Videos

Drew Barrymore reveals she brought her daughters to work to meet guest John Cena. Fans of the superstar, Barrymore says, "I actually made an exception, and I pulled them out of something they were doing to come and meet John Cena. And I got to meet his extraordinary wife [Shay Shariatzadeh]. And we all talked about how rare it was to make it a family affair, and we're usually very professional, you know. My kids come to work and I include them on my journey. I don't put them on camera, I'm very protective of them. And I think he's become protective of his private life, and we were just so happy to all bond and hang out together. It was really, really wonderful."