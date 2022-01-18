Jenny Slate Reveals She Married Ben Shattuck in Living Room Ceremony on New Year's Eve

Beachside Film's Private Dinner For

Jenny Slate is now married to Ben Shattuck — after multiple attempts to pull off a wedding during the pandemic.

The I Want You Back actress, 39, revealed to Marie Claire that she and Shattuck wed in their living room on New Year's Eve. They had postponed and canceled their nuptials three times due to the COVID outbreak, resizing it until they decided to do the intimate at-home version.

"We were planning on a [wedding] that ended up being almost 200 people, and then now, it's just our parents and siblings. We each invited six friends… I actually like it," she told the magazine. "I like it better."

Added Slate, "I didn't realize how the large thing was making me feel uncomfortable, a little bit. Just a little."

The couple announced their engagement in September 2019. Their original plan was to tie the knot in June 2020 but that was canceled.

"He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going," Slate wrote on Instagram at the time.

Slate surprised fans in December 2020 when she revealed she was pregnant during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, debuting her baby bump on the talk show. They now share 1-year-old daughter Ida Lupine.

Her new film I Want You Back is streaming on Amazon Prime Video Feb. 11.