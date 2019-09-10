Jenny Slate Is Engaged to Boyfriend Ben Shattuck After Romantic Trip in France: 'I Screamed YES!'

Jenny Slate is headed down the aisle!

The Venom actress, 37, said yes to boyfriend Ben Shattuck‘s proposal while on a vacation to France. The actress and Shattuck, an art curator, both posted the news on Instagram on Monday.

“He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going,” Slate shared alongside a slide show of pictures of their trip.

“In an abandoned castle in southern France, I asked this woman to marry me. 🌈❤️🍾Here she is in front of a door the color of her soul,” Shattuck wrote on his Instagram. “In LA / MA / Holland / Belgium / France thank you @jennyslate and UP UP UP to more adventures 🌸🌸🌸.”

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Slate also showed off her engagement ring in the Instagram gallery she shared on Monday. The actress posted the photo as the last one in the gallery, smiling at the camera as she held up her ring finger while in France.

The unusual and striking ring appeared to be an antique prong-set sapphire with a halo of diamonds and a gold band.

Slate and Shattuck were photographed getting close at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The two were also photographed together at dinner while Shattuck sweetly gave Slate a kiss on the forehead.

Shattuck serves as curator for the Dedee Shattuck Gallery, which is owned by his mom. The gallery’s website describes him as a writer and painter and says he graduated from Cornell University.

He often posts about his work on his Instagram, which Slate follows.

Slate previously dated her Gifted costar, Chris Evans on and off for two years before they split in March 2018.

The actress was also previously married to comedian Dean Fleischer-Camp for four years before their separation in May 2016.