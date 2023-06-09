Jenny McCarthy Says She’s 'Not an Ozempic Person' Because It’s Not a 'Permanent Solution' for Weight Loss

The 'Masked Singer' judge opened up about her recent cosmetic procedures after feeling like she “exhausted every other avenue in terms of fitness and nutrition”

Jenny McCarthy is opening up about finding ways to slim down and “combat aging” after feeling like she wasn’t seeing any results in the gym.

The Masked Singer judge, 50, recently spoke to US Weekly and revealed she underwent AirSculpt (a minimally invasive body contouring treatment) after struggling with her weight. However, she emphasized that she’s always focused on looking and feeling good rather than caring about the number on the scale.

“[It’s] 100 percent not about the weight,” she told the outlet of her decision. “In fact, I don’t even own a scale. I haven’t owned a scale since my 20s because muscle weighs more than fat. It was about targeting a certain area.”

“I literally work out two hours a day,” McCarthy continued. “You could tell I’m a fit person, so for me to have this annoying thing when I would sit down or like that my pants wouldn’t fit or there’s a little cheese when I slouch over. I was like, ‘God, for all the work that I’m putting into working out and trying so hard to not have that go away was really frustrating and taking a toll.’ I almost wanted to give up. I’m like, ‘Forget it. Why am I even going to the gym?’”

The John Tucker Must Die actress said that she did the AirSculpt procedure to remove fat on her stomach, and even underwent a fat transfer on her hands to appear younger.

“As women, we hear the, ‘Oh no, when you get older you’re gonna get that tire on your belly. There’s nothing you can do.’ And I always thought I was kind of invincible because I was a jock in school,” McCarthy explained. “I’m like, ‘I played every sport. I’ve worked out forever. I’m not gonna have that problem.’ But no matter how much I tried to intermittent fast [to combat aging, its side effects persist].”

“And I’m not an Ozempic person,” she added. “I wanted a permanent solution to a targeted area with a bonus of fixing my hands — and that’s what I got.”

Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide, which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

Although she’s steering clear of using Ozempic for weight loss, McCarthy assured she’s not going to “shame” celebrities who have turned to the drug.

​​“You know what, I think whatever suits someone’s needs. If you fall into the category where you think it’s right for you, I am not gonna shame you. I’ll support anything people want to do,” she told the outlet. “For me in particular, I knew that it was not permanent, I knew that a lot of people that go off of it, they regain their weight.”

Ania Jastreboff, M.D., PhD., an obesity medicine physician scientist at Yale University, previously told PEOPLE that for those who use drugs like Ozempic — or its counterpart Wegovy, which is prescribed for clinical obesity — they have to continue taking the medications if they want to maintain the weight loss because diabetes and obesity are chronic conditions.

McCarthy said that for her, she wanted a “permanent solution” considering she had “exhausted every other avenue in terms of fitness and nutrition.”

