Jenny McCarthy Recounts Steven Seagal Encounter: ‘It Just So Grossed Me Out’

Jenny McCarthy recounted an alleged casting couch encounter with Steven Seagal on Sirius XM Thursday amid new allegations regarding the actor from Julianna Margulies and Portia di Rossi, 19 years after McCarthy first shared the story.

McCarthy detailed that she had shown up to audition for “Under Siege 2,” purposely wearing a muumuu so the casting people would pay attention to her performance. Though she noticed there was no one besides Seagal in the room, McCarthy stated she didn’t think it was an issue because “he’s a celebrity.”

“So I stand across from him and he plops onto a sofa that’s near a fireplace,” she remembered. “And he points at the sofa cushion next to him saying to me, ‘Take a seat. Relax.’ I said, ‘No thank you! I’m just really excited to read for this part. And I have so much energy I need to stand.'”

McCarthy stated Seagal then began to recount his combat mission experience in Asia, seeing if she would “take the bait.” The actress claimed that Seagal then told her, “‘You know, this part has nudity in it. And I can’t really tell what your body looks like in that dress that you’re wearing.'”

“In my head I’m like, ‘Okay here we go. Sound the alarms, this is not a test this is the real thing, activate all defense systems,'” McCarthy continued. “But I so wanted to legitimately read for this part that I wasn’t gonna give up yet. So I told him, ‘Listen. My agent says there’s no nudity. I specifically asked her and she said no.'”

McCarthy said Seagal then told her “there is off-camera nudity,” and asked her to lower her dress for him. Still wanting to read for the part, McCarthy asked him if they could read the scene, and claims he continued to ask her to lower her dress so he could “see her breasts.”

“I paused, I looked up at him, went from shocked to sadness, my eyes filled with water and I yelled, ‘Go buy my Playboy video — it’s on sale for $19.99’ and just took off,” she continued, adding that as she got into her car, Seagal — who had followed her out — told her not to tell anybody about the encounter, “or else.”

McCarthy added she felt extremely distressed afterwards, particularly as she was the last girl to audition. “‘How many girls had to take off their clothes? How many girls had to do more?’ It just so grossed me out,” she said.

Seagal has been the subject of claims of inappropriate behavior over the past few days. Di Rossi stated in a tweet that Seagal unzipped his pants in a meeting with her, and Margulies claimed that Seagal brought a gun to an audition.

