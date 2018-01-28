Jenny McCarthy hits GRAMMY Awards with electric blue hair: Photos

Jenny McCarthy is feeling blue!

She may have made a name for herself as a blonde bombshell, but McCarthy debuted a very different look on Sunday night at the Grammys: The multitalented model debuted her neon blue locks!

It could be a wig, but we have to say, the roots look pretty convincing -- we think it's legit. McCarthy snuggled up to beau Donnie Wahlberg on the red carpet, and he definitely seemed to dig her look.

Once you take your eyes off of McCarthy's new hair, check out the rest of her ensemble, which is arguably even more puzzling: The star opted to wear sunglasses, even though it's a dark January evening in New York, and she also donned see-through gloves.

With so many unexpected styles at the Grammys, it was hard to choose the wildest! Take a look at all the red carpet arrivals in the gallery below.



