Jennifer Love Hewitt knows the importance of good lighting — that's why her go-to selfie location is inside her fridge

Jennifer Love Hewitt seems to believe that the interior of a refrigerator has the best lighting for video and selfies. (Photo: Jennifer Love Hewitt via Instagram)

Everyone has selfie secrets. We’ve certainly evolved from the days of MySpace, when a digital camera’s flash showed up in every mirror picture, and gone are the days of the extreme angle and duck lips.

Today’s selfie game is all about filters, environment, hashtags, and, of course, lighting.

Lighting is the absolute key to a fire selfie, and Miss Jennifer Love Hewitt, a Hollywood veteran since the age of 10, knows a thing or two about proper lighting — and her trick is hiding right in your kitchen.

That’s right, open up your fridge door and let the golden glow of beauty wash over you.

The Party of Five star can often be seen on her Instagram story with her co-stars, a jar of pickles, and other condiments stored on her refrigerator door.

While we all may look better in natural lighting — like outside during the day or by a roaring fire —sometimes you just don’t have those options when trying to send the perfect snap to a person you fancy, right?

Truth be told, I’ve been a skeptic of the fridge-light phenomenon. Of course, Jennifer Love Hewitt would look good in fridge lighting — she’s Jennifer Love Hewitt, and she looks good in any lighting. But I finally tried it, and dear reader, she ain’t wrong.

But I wondered, was the lighting really that much better than elsewhere in my home? Or did the sight of food just fill me with such a joie de vivre that I essentially started to glow? Sadly, I’m too shy to post the horrifying video of myself discovering my true purpose (fridge model), so these Instagram pictures of others finding their #fridgelight will have to convince you.













Who knew that a fridge light could make you look like a snack while you’re looking for a snack?

