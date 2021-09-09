Jennifer Love Hewitt gives birth to baby boy, 3rd child with husband Brian Hallisay

Yes, it's a Party of Five for Jennifer Love Hewitt, who has welcomed her third child with husband Brian Hallisay. (Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage)

Jennifer Love Hewitt has given birth to her third child.

The 42-year-old actress announced Thursday that son Aidan James had arrived. Her social media post featured a photo of her baby belly — decorated with messages likes "almost cooked" and "it's a boy" as well as a wink — snapped from her hospital bed.

"Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital," wrote the 9-1-1 star, who also shares Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 6, with husband Brian Hallisay. "My belly was a big hit."

She shared a quote about giving birth — “It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together” — and called it her "greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James."

Hewitt ended by writing, "Now back to snuggles and resting."

In May, Hewitt — also known for starring in the original Party of Five and I Know What You Did Last Summer, among other roles — announced that she and Hallisay, also 42, were expecting their third child.

The couple met on the set of 2011's Love Bites and reconnected when they were cast as husband and wife on The Client List from 2012 to 2013. In June 2013, they announced she was pregnant and they were engaged. They had a small wedding five days before the birth of their first child, in November 2013.

The couple, who also worked together on her Fox show 9-1-1 about first responders, are a notoriously private one who have never walked a red carpet together. He does pop up in her Instagram feed occasionally — usually on Valentine's Day, his birthday or their anniversary.

She's even more protective over her kids — and never posts photos of them online.