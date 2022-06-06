Jennifer Lopez thanks 'the ones who broke my heart' and 'the ones who lied to me' at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez received the Generation Award on Sunday at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

"You're only as good as the people that you work with and, if you're lucky, they make you better. And I have been very lucky in that regard," she said upon receiving her golden popcorn bucket. "As an actor, I am not any of the women that I played, but there is a part of what is deeply true to me in each one of those characters. And since you cannot create truth unless you really lived it, I have a different kind of list of thank-yous tonight."

Lopez then proceeded to not only thank her friends and family but also her enemies.

"I want to thank all the people who gave me this life," said Lopez. "I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that's how I knew that I had to grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong, and my children for teaching me to love."

Lopez fought back tears as she addressed the haters: "I want to thank all the people who told me to my face, or when I wasn't in the room, that I couldn't do this. I really don't think I could have done it without you."

Lopez also took time in her acceptance speech to thank her longtime manager, Benny Medina, who she said "never let me stop believing in myself."

"You know when someone is at your side, you know when they're there when you're at your lowest and most hopeless point, that you will never forget it and you never want to let them down. And there were times so low that I think I kept on going more for you than for myself," Lopez told Medina, who was in the audience.

Finally, Lopez ended her speech apologizing for getting emotional and sent a little special message to her fiancé, Ben Affleck, and family back home, as she stated, "Ben and everyone at home, wait for me to have dinner. I'll be home by 7!"

The MTV Movie & TV Awards aired Sunday, June 5 at 5 p.m. on MTV.

