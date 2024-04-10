Jennifer Lopez Styles Her Sweats With Fur and a $40,000 Birkin Bag



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Jennifer Lopez—she’s just like us! She, too, ventures out in public wearing a casual pair of sweatpants—plus a fur coat and an Hermès Birkin bag that can cost upward of $40,000!

The multi-hyphenate graced the streets of New York City on Monday in an outfit that epitomized the best of high-low fashion. For her base, she opted for a slouchy cream set consisting of a sweater and knit wide-leg sweatpants, as well as matching sneakers. As for her outer layer, Jennifer upped the ante with one of her go-to white fur jackets with honey highlight accents and a luxurious shawl collar.

But the glamor didn’t end there—the “Can’t Get Enough” singer topped off the look with major black accessories, including oversize DSquared2 sunglasses and a revered Birkin bag that, depending on the style and make, can retail for tens of thousands of dollars. (A similar style is priced at an eye-watering $43,235 on Farfetch.)

BACKGRID

Jennifer often elevates her more casual fits with her impressive collection of fur and Birkins. Just last week, she stepped out for a rainy day in New York wearing a long brown fur coat over a gray turtleneck, baggy black pants, and chunky white sneakers.

MEGA - Getty Images

On another occasion in Los Angeles last month, the star was photographed exiting her car dressed in a gray hoodie and sweatpants, which she paired with yet another creamy fur jacket and an ivory Birkin. She capped off the late-spring look with other signature accessories, including aviator shades and gold hoop earrings.

You Might Also Like