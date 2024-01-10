Jennifer Lopez is sexy and self-deprecating as a bride in new 'Can’t Get Enough' video

Jennifer Lopez is ready to reclaim her musical perch.

The singer-actress brought fans a step closer to her first new album in almost a decade with the Wednesday release of new single, "Can't Get Enough," and its accompanying frothy video.

Lopez takes a self-deprecating look at her marriages – husband Ben Affleck is her fourth – in the lavish music video, which features her reciting vows and then hitting the reception dance floor with three grooms, including the equally fleet-footed Derek Hough while wedding guests make bets on if the marriages will last and cast catty asides. "Don't catch it, it's cursed," mutters one guest as the bridal bouquet is tossed.

The pink-hued film directed by Dave Meyers takes a somber turn at the end, cutting to a pensive Lopez sitting in what might be a therapist's office as male voices chatter in a chorus in her mind with barbs such as "All she cares about is work" and "It's never enough for you." The video ends with the tease, "to be continued ..."

The sweet song, which features Lopez singing in her upper range, samples Alton Ellis' 1967 hit, "Still in Love," while the lyrics include an interpolation of Marcia Aitken's version of the song, "I'm Still in Love (With You Boy)" a decade later.

Jennifer Lopez releases her ninth album, "This is Me ... Now," on Feb. 16, 2024.

Lopez's ninth studio album, "This Is Me … Now," arrives Feb. 16 and comes more than 20 years after her hit album, "This is Me…Then" and about a decade after her last album, "A.K.A." An accompanying "musical experience" special, "This Is Me…Now: A Love Story," will also be released Feb. 16 on Prime Video.

Lopez, 54, recorded "This is Me ... Now" at her Los Angeles home in 2022 and 2023. According to a release, the lyrics in the new songs will examine "the highs and lows of life, love and relationships with unflinching honesty and introspection."

On the red carpet at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, Lopez talked to Variety about the new album.

“I think it might surprise some people. It’s definitely kind of a meta story about the journey that it takes from getting from heartbreak back to love … I am somewhat of an expert you could say in a real way. Not so much about marriage but on weddings,” she said. “Again, I don’t take myself too seriously I think that life is a crazy journey where you fall down and you get back up, and you keep trying and you never give up.”

In addition to her musical return, Lopez is set to star in an adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical, "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

