Jennifer Lopez says she was sexually harassed by a movie director

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she was sexually harassed by a movie director, and was ‘terrified’ when she spoke out about it.

Lopez doesn’t name the man, but said that it happened was while she was making one of her first movies, and that she was asked to expose herself.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, she sad: “I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not.

“When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’

“It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behaviour wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me.

“But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’”





Lopez made her movie debut aged 17, while also juggling her career as a singer, making her breakthrough performance in the movie Selena, a biopic about the singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

She went on to appear in movies like Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan.

In January this year, she visited Puerto Rico following the hurricanes Irma and Maria.

While there, she wore black and spoke out in support of the Time’s Up movement.

