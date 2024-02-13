Jennifer Lopez Says A ‘Mortified’ Ayo Edebiri Apologized For Old Comments After ‘SNL’

Jennifer Lopez says she got a tearful apology from Ayo Edebiri after their “Saturday Night Live” episode earlier this month.

When the lead of “The Bear” and the “On The Floor” singer were paired together for the Feb. 3 show, people uncovered a 2020 podcast episode where Edebiri spoke about J.Lo in less than flattering terms.

But Lopez told Variety how the Emmy-winning actor cleared the air as soon as their “SNL” episode wrapped.

“She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez said.” She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things.”

Musical guest Jennifer Lopez, host Ayo Edebiri and surprise guest Latto (left to right) appear in the front row of this cast photo from "Saturday Night Live's" Feb. 3 episode.

Lopez said Edebiri “felt really badly” and told the “Selena” star she “loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform.”

“She was just like, ‘I’m so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me,’” she added.

Lopez went on to tell Variety that she wasn’t fazed by Edebiri’s resurfaced comments, in which she joked that J.Lo’s “whole career” has been “one long scam.”

“It’s funny,” Lopez said. “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”

Edebiri addressed her foot-in-mouth moment during a game show-styled “SNL” sketch called “Why’d You Say It?”

“OK. We get it,” she buzzed in. “It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid.”

Read Lopez’ full interview at Variety.

