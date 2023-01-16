Jennifer Lopez Says It's Been the 'Best Year' After 'Emotional Transition' Moving in with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez says 2022 was her best year "since my kids were born" after moving in with husband Ben Affleck.

During Lopez's appearance on Today Monday, the Shotgun Wedding actress, 53, discussed the "emotional transition" as she and costar Josh Duhamel touted their new movie.

"We moved in together, the kids moved in together, so it's been like a really kind of emotional transition," Lopez told Today. "But at the same time… all your dreams coming true, it's just been a phenomenal year."

"Best year, I think, since my kids were born," she added of the past year, which saw her and Affleck, 50, announce their engagement in April 2022 after a year of dating and get married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have children Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose, 13, and Samuel, 10.

During Lopez and 50-year-old Duhamel's interview, Duhamel joked to Lopez that he has "probably loved [Affleck] longer than you have."

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Amy Sussman/Getty

"I bet you have," Lopez responded. "He's dreamy. I get it."

"He's a dreamboat, he's talented… but I don't want to get into my relationship with Ben right now," Duhamel joked.

On Dec. 31, Lopez rang in 2023 as she shared a sweet Instagram reel that celebrated "one of the best years yet" with extensive clips and never-seen-before snaps from her year.

"I cannot wait for all that's to come next year ...🎆 #HappyNewYear#ImJustGettingStarted#WaitingForTonight#ThisIsMeNow," added Lopez in the caption of the video that features her favorite moments in chronological order, including the planning of her private wedding to Affleck in July 2022 and behind-the-scenes photos from their second wedding in August 2022.

In the video, Lopez is smiling as she centers on her green engagement ring in one snap and wears it in another for her highlights of April. In another sweet moment, she shares a short video of her looking at conceptual illustrations for her weddings as a highlight of May.

Lopez and Affleck first rekindled their romance in April 2021 before announced their engagement one year later.

The Marry Me star highlights also chose to highlight some of their more intimate moments together by sharing snaps of them kissing behind a film set, enjoying the 2022 Super Bowl, and having lunch together at a restaurant.

Lopez's new movie Shotgun Wedding — which sees her and Duhamel's characters as they are forced to rescue their families and wedding guests from a dangerous hostage situation — premieres Friday, Jan. 27 on Prime Video.