Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Stage for the First Time Since Her Wedding to Ben Affleck

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez during the rehearsals for the concert to be held tomorrow, Saturday 30th July 2022 for the summer gala event LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF at La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri.

Jennifer Lopez is getting back to work!

The "On the Floor" singer, 53, was seen rehearsing on the Italian island of Capri Friday, ahead of performing at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on Saturday.

Wearing an animal print two-piece with sparkles and feathers, the JLo Beauty founder worked her way through a full dress rehearsal for the show, reported La Repubblica.

At the end of the night, the custom-designed look will be up for auction, La Repubblica added.

The intimate Capri charity event, which will take place at the 14th-century Certosa di San Giacomo monastery, is expected to bring in stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Maye Musk, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto and Vanessa Hudgens, Variety reported.

While Lopez is the main musical guest, the crowd will also be entertained by DJ Diplo, Sofia Carson and Switzerland's DJ Cruz, La Repubblica reported.

The musical event will also be followed by a dinner and charity auction in aid of children in war-torn Ukraine, with UNICEF representatives based in Ukraine joining remotely, Variety reported.

In addition, a documentary made in Jordan will be screened, detailing the work being done by UNICEF and LuisaViaRoma at the Zaatari and Azraq refugee camps that welcome Syrian children and their families, according to the outlet.

Lopez's show comes on the heels of her Parisian getaway with new husband Ben Affleck.

The newlyweds were regularly photographed around the French capital after flying out on July 21 and were even spotted kissing and cuddling on a park bench for more than two hours the following day.

A source told PEOPLE they were "like two teens... very loving, very attentive."

Lopez and Affleck also spent time around the city with their kids, visiting sights including the Louvre and the Musée d'Orsay.

"It's been a whirlwind week for them since they got married," a source tells PEOPLE. "They are having a great family trip in Paris. It's their first family trip to Europe. Jennifer is the happiest. She loves being married. She loves being Mrs. Affleck. She is very excited to be married to Ben. She is very grateful that they got a second chance."