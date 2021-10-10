Jennifer Lopez gazes at Ben Affleck in intimate new Instagram

Jennifer Lopez accompanied boyfriend Ben Affleck to the New York City premiere of his latest film, The Last Duel. (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Ben Affleck has made another rare appearance on girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's Instagram grid.

Though the back-on couple are no strangers to public displays of affection or paparazzi nipping at their heels, there's been little social media confirmation of their reignited romance. To wit: a shot of the stars kissing buried in a collage posted by Lopez in July to mark her 52nd birthday, and in September, a flash of Affleck's arm as she shared footage from their trip to the Venice Film Festival, where they made their first Bennifer 2.0 red carpet outing at the world premiere for his new film, The Last Duel.

On Saturday, the actors — who famously called off their engagement in early 2004, only to reunite this year following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez — once again hit the red carpet, this time for The Last Duel's New York City premiere. Affleck, 49, and Lopez shared a kiss as they posed for photographers, but the singer-actress-dancer saved one intimate moment for her Instagram followers.

Lopez shared this photo of her watching Affleck on the red carpet. (Photo: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram)

In one of three posts showing off her ab-baring look from the event, Lopez can be seen watching Affleck as he speaks to reporters on the red carpet. The Hustlers star wore a chocolate brown cropped top and matching skirt from Hervé Leger, her hair swept back in a half-ponytail.

"Red carpet magic," she captioned her post, as fans rushed to gush over the show of support for Affleck.

"That's wonderful how u and Ben support each other in ur respective careers," one comment read. "Love u two together."

"Looking at her mennnn," another fan added, while one wrote, "You love him so much!"

And the feeling is mutual. Affleck recently raved about his partner as she was named AdWeek's 2021 Brand Visionary.

"All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them," he told the magazine.

"I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country," he continued. "That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."