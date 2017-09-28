Jennifer Lopez Locates Missing Relatives in Puerto Rico: 'We Found the Last of My Family'

The 48-year-old entertainer hadn't been able to get in contact with family members after Hurricane Maria.

Jennifer Lopez is thankful to have finally made contact with her family members who were affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The 48-year-old entertainer had been doing everything she could to get in touch with her missing relatives, and on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the good news.

"After a long 6 days we found the last of the family! Now the rebuilding begins!! #tiotomás #titiadela #familia #puertorico #unidosporpuertorico #LOVE #lovemakestheworldgoround #TioNegroImissyou," Lopez wrote alongside a video of her aunt Adela and Uncle Tomas.

In the video, her aunt and uncle talk about how Lopez has always been so generous and giving and how they remembered her from when she was a little girl. While they live so far away, her aunt says she loves Lopez so much and is grateful that people have come to make sure that they are doing okay.

Since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and the Caribbean islands, J.Lo has been active in recovery efforts, already donating $1 million to disaster relief.

On Tuesday, Lopez and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, launched Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice), a new initiative promoting awareness and humanitarian aid in response to recent natural disasters that have devastated many areas, including Puerto Rico, Mexico, Florida, Texas and more.

Together, alongside J.Lo's boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and many other celebs who have signed on, the pair will help raise money for American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for Puerto Rico, as well as more charities to come.

The Shades of Blue star will also participate in JAY Z's third annual Tidal X: Brooklyn benefit concert, which will take place on Oct. 17 and benefit organizations that support relief and recovery for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes that took place in Mexico.

