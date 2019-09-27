Jennifer Lopez interview from 1998 resurfaces, and more news from the week

Kevin: "...Racine County resident David Ferrell, 56, said he saw multiple reasons to impeach Trump, including what he called the president's hardline policies on immigration and inflammation of race relations." Mr Ferrell seems to not understand the criteria laid out in the US Constitution (Article 2, Section 4) for impeachment and removal from office. Here's a refresher for those who wan to read it..."The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors." Pretty straight forward and concise. The constitution seems to not care about policy choices that Mr Ferrell disagrees with.