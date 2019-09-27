Jennifer Lopez interview from 1998 resurfaces, and more news from the week

Demi Moore released an explosive tell-all memoir. Aaron Carter revealed that he sold his guns and gave up Xanax. Fans are concerned Miley Cyrus is too skinny following her split from Kaitlynn Carter. Jenna Dewan announced she and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, are expecting their first child together. A 1998 interview with Jennifer Lopez resurfaced in which she throws shade to several actresses and musicians.
Aaron Carter gives up guns, Xanax after restraining order: 'I've done all I can do'
Miley Cyrus finds comfort in Britney Spears, her dog and nature after Kaitlynn Carter split
Jennifer Lopez jabs at Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna and Salma Hayek in resurfaced 1998 interview