Jennifer Lopez and Ex-Husband Marc Anthony Launch Star-Studded Humanitarian Disaster Relief Initiative

In response to natural disasters in Puerto Rico and elsewhere, Bruno Mars, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ed Sheeran and Alex Rodriguez are among the celebs signing on for Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice), an effort for relief.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are bringing big names together for disaster relief.

The former couple launched Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice), a new initiative promoting awareness and humanitarian aid, on Tuesday, in response to recent natural disasters that have devastated many areas, including Puerto Rico, Mexico, Florida, Texas and more.

Lopez's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, Bruno Mars, Pitbull, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ed Sheeran and Lin-Manuel Miranda are just a few of the celebrities who have signed on for the star-studded initiative, which aims to raise money for American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for Puerto Rico, as well as more charities to come.

For more information and/or to donate, visit somosunavoz.com.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez Thanks Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony for 'Teaming' Up to Help Puerto Rico

Since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico and the Caribbean islands, J.Lo and Anthony have been vocal about mobilizing efforts for relief.

"My cousin and I and our family still haven’t been able to hear from all of our family over there and we are concerned for them and everyone on the island," Lopez said in a press conference, before announcing she would donate $1 million to disaster relief. "Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are utilizing all of our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rican and Caribbean relief efforts."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

"With Marc Anthony, we are spearheading additional relief efforts and organizing the Latino community of artists and athletes to rush the relief that our brothers and sisters in Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean desperately need," she added.

"Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga," Lopez asked her fans on Instagram last week. "Together we can help rebuild our island, and the Caribbean."

Related Gallery

Related Articles